Needham & Company LLC Boosts SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $90.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of SSNC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,657. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $51.54 and a 52-week high of $75.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 476.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 101,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after buying an additional 83,593 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,451,000 after buying an additional 57,435 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.