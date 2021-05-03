Needham & Company LLC Boosts SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $90.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.24% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.
Shares of SSNC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,657. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $51.54 and a 52-week high of $75.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.56.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 476.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 101,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after buying an additional 83,593 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,451,000 after buying an additional 57,435 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SS&C Technologies Company Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.
