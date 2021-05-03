Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABNB. Wolfe Research started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.10.

Airbnb stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.96. The stock had a trading volume of 21,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,358,325. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.07.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.79 million. Research analysts predict that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $846,944,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $375,721,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $343,849,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $316,298,000.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

