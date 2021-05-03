Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNOW. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.07.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $231.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.25. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $205.07 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $142,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total value of $6,800,157.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,313,462 shares of company stock valued at $295,079,699 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 18,581.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,768,000 after buying an additional 3,632,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,481,000 after acquiring an additional 224,004 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

