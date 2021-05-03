Nelnet (NNI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $529.77 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 7.53%.

Shares of NNI opened at $74.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 68.18 and a current ratio of 68.18. Nelnet has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.96.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

