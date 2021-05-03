NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Short Interest Update

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,200 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the March 31st total of 135,300 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 159,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on NGMS shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth about $10,447,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth about $19,945,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,517,000.

Shares of NeoGames stock traded down $0.99 on Monday, reaching $48.10. 1,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,396. NeoGames has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $49.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.08.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that NeoGames will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

