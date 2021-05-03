NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,450 shares during the quarter. NeoGenomics accounts for approximately 4.5% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of NeoGenomics worth $7,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 16.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 192,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 217,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.06. 7,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,662. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,601.47 and a beta of 0.79.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.05.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

