NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Short Interest Update

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 884,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 37,500 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $441,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 21,473 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $267,338.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,327,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,213 shares of company stock worth $1,361,532. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 104.5% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the first quarter worth $8,043,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after buying an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPTN stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,463,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.64 million, a P/E ratio of 53.06 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NPTN shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NeoPhotonics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

