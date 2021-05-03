NEST Protocol Price Reaches $0.0379 (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $76.07 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00068671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00020407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00073194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.54 or 0.00876708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00098113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,311.07 or 0.09084589 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00046445 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.