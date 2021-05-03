Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 566,300 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the March 31st total of 724,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.5 days.

NSRGF stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.75. 4,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,307. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.69. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $124.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nestlé stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NSRGF shares. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

