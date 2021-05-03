NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,298 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $159,114,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $135,665,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 515.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $151,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $220,710,000 after acquiring an additional 800,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $74.69 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.81 and a 1-year high of $78.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. OTR Global raised shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.