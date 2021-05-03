Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Lowered to $116.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $119.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NBIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

NBIX traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.42. 2,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,376. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.26. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 101.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $98,739.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $275,951.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,236.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,726 shares of company stock worth $2,416,970 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 637.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 31,592 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $557,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,441,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

