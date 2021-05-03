Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $172.81 on Monday. Nevro has a 12-month low of $109.30 and a 12-month high of $188.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -63.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.81.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $109.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $111,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Nevro by 59.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

