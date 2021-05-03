New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,594 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Brooks Automation worth $7,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $781,598,000 after buying an additional 436,562 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,291,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,643,000 after purchasing an additional 88,582 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 920,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,468,000 after purchasing an additional 203,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $55,265,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $101.33 on Monday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.22 and a twelve month high of $108.72. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.15 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRKS. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

