New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.21% of Diodes worth $7,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diodes alerts:

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,799,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,902 shares in the company, valued at $36,253,121.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $184,605.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 230,546 shares of company stock valued at $19,281,613. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

DIOD opened at $76.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.67. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $91.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.