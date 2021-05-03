New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,126 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Discovery were worth $7,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $16,944,477.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,297,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,798,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA opened at $37.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.02. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.48.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

