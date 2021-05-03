New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $7,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 214,284 shares in the company, valued at $39,642,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $61,125.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 53,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,316.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,137 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.

IIPR opened at $183.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.92. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.86 and a 12 month high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. The firm had revenue of $37.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 161.47%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

