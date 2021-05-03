New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.59 Million Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,638 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of AutoNation worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AN opened at $102.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.42 and a 200-day moving average of $75.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.88 and a 52 week high of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist raised their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.22.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 40,864 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $4,211,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 981 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $88,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 423,995 shares of company stock valued at $39,345,459. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

