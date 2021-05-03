New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.03 Million Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,970 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Leggett & Platt worth $8,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 258.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 24,947 shares during the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after buying an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 391.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 21,552 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $49.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

