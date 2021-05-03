New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.13 Million Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,563 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Maximus worth $8,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 7,431.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after buying an additional 146,706 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth $932,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Maximus by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,178 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Maximus by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMS shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $91.64 on Monday. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.81 and its 200 day moving average is $79.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.