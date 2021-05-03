New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,100 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of MSA Safety worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in MSA Safety during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in MSA Safety by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in MSA Safety by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $160.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.99 and a 1 year high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.59 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $94,226.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Phillips Rogers sold 1,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $164,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,279.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,755. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.