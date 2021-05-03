New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,953 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,953 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of PotlatchDeltic worth $6,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 92.4% in the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 51,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 24,898 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 4.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 21.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 3,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $208,588.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $4,791,636.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,589. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $59.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 1.34. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCH. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

