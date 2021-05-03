New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,274 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Kilroy Realty worth $8,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $68.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.43. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $70.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

In related news, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

