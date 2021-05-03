New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,834 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Foot Locker worth $7,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 192.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 100,318 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Foot Locker by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,658 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $743,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,123 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.04.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $58.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.00. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $59.90.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

