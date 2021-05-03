Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Truist from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.30.

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded up $0.98 on Monday, reaching $27.94. The stock had a trading volume of 113,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,075. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 382,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 17,825 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

