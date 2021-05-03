Newmont Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.67 billion.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NGT. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Newmont to C$101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Newmont from C$102.00 to C$101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at C$76.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.38. Newmont has a 12-month low of C$68.76 and a 12-month high of C$96.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$78.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$77.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.691 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.00%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

