Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $78.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $62.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The company has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $123,524.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,170.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $879,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,905. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Newmont by 77.1% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 88,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 38,720 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth about $400,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 40.3% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 20,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 68.8% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 60,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 24,458 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

