Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Short Interest Up 30.9% in April

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,864,100 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the March 31st total of 2,951,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38,641.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NEXPF opened at $17.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average of $18.91. Nexi has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

Nexi Company Profile

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

