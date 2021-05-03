NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,743,497. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.65 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.04. The company has a market capitalization of $151.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

