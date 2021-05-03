NFT Index (NFTI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $35,780.00

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 3rd. NFT Index has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $35,780.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFT Index has traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar. One NFT Index coin can currently be purchased for $767.89 or 0.01320795 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00071102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00073678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.68 or 0.00902468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,679.23 or 0.09768475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00098871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00046539 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFTI is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

