NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Shares Gap Down to $28.18

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.18, but opened at $27.47. NGM Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $27.76, with a volume of 449 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NGM. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “top pick” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.55.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.11 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%. On average, analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $616,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 945,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,294,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGM. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.