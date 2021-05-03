NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,181,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NGTF traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.37. 259,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,317. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20. NightFood has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.52.

NightFood Company Profile

NightFood Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, NightFood, Inc, manufactures, markets, and distributes snacks for evening consumption in the United States. It provides ice cream products through distributors and non-traditional retailers. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

