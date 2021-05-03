Nimiq 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.53 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Nimiq has a market cap of $79.51 million and $1.53 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,247.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,383.70 or 0.05910643 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.42 or 0.00517794 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,021.79 or 0.01784856 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $413.00 or 0.00721430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $367.58 or 0.00642085 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00089555 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $250.80 or 0.00438106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,375,480,346 coins and its circulating supply is 7,713,980,346 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

