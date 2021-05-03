Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 37,400 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 84.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,573 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Diamondback Energy worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.74.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $81.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.