Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 7,809 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 548.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,998,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $146,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,500,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,020,807.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 264,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,402,507 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

SCCO opened at $69.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.83. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $31.12 and a 12-month high of $83.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays began coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

