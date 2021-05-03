Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 8,500 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,773,000 after buying an additional 4,964,983 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Exelon by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,084,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,412,000 after buying an additional 1,439,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Exelon by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,029,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,556,000 after buying an additional 723,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Exelon by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,770,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,969,000 after buying an additional 4,025,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Exelon by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,828,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,509,000 after buying an additional 151,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $44.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.38.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

