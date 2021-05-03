Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 1,642.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $195,576,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 543.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 250,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,724,000 after acquiring an additional 211,442 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 220.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 300,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $107,817,000 after acquiring an additional 206,985 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 530,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,174,000 after acquiring an additional 180,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,189,191,000 after acquiring an additional 159,798 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $457.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.32 and a 1 year high of $461.98.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $723.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.22 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

