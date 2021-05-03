Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Hershey by 32.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 18,414 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in The Hershey by 11.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in The Hershey by 251.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in The Hershey by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in The Hershey by 2.0% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

HSY opened at $164.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $125.50 and a one year high of $165.50.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,497 shares in the company, valued at $29,542,252.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,914,171. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HSY. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.79.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.