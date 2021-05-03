Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $6,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 198.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.
VFC stock opened at $87.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -674.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.54.
About V.F.
V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.
