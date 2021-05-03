Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.90 Million Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,545 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Kimco Realty worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 561,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,143 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.9% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,422,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,675,000 after purchasing an additional 40,385 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.2% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 13,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on KIM. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.23.

NYSE KIM opened at $21.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $21.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.23.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.26%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

