Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.67 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $5,445,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 76,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 13.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 55,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $112.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.59. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.73.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CINF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

