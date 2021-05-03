Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.75 Million Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Regency Centers worth $6,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

In other Regency Centers news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,976,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG stock opened at $63.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.79, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.91.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

