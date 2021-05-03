Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.94 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,808,000 after buying an additional 5,345,602 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,792,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 383.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,013,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,280 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,500.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 646,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $85.20 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $85.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.91 and its 200-day moving average is $66.89.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.29.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

