Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.25 Million Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 234.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,426 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Jabil worth $7,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $4,210,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Jabil by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 20,461 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Jabil by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 31,923 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Jabil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 442,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBL. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $27,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,374. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JBL opened at $52.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.79.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.