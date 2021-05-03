Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of East West Bancorp worth $6,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 343.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on EWBC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $76.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $29.53 and a one year high of $82.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.85.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $79,772.00. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

