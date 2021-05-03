Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 84,506 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Popular at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 407.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 93,702 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 150.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 44,163 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 85.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 348.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

BPOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $73.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.24. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.33 and a 52 week high of $77.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.22.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

In other Popular news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $455,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $1,006,046. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.