Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pool by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $422.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $364.92 and a 200-day moving average of $354.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95 and a beta of 0.72. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $207.00 and a 1-year high of $426.70.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.79%.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at $39,865,533.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,861,618.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on POOL shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.25.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

