Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,245 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Annaly Capital Management worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,965,000 after buying an additional 6,157,541 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $120,432,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,776,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,260,000 after buying an additional 45,636 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,649,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,741,000 after buying an additional 338,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,958,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,449,000 after buying an additional 168,390 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLY stock opened at $9.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.78.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

