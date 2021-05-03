Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,028 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $6,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $111,171,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $102,863,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,433,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,209,000 after acquiring an additional 749,526 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,024,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,912,000 after acquiring an additional 681,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 284.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,217,000 after buying an additional 656,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $69.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 57.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 69.38%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.