Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $6,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Teleflex by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 14.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.44.

NYSE TFX opened at $422.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

