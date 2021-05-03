Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 187,176 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 187,176 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of HollyFrontier worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230,433 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,952,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,064,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,190 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,343,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,196,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HFC opened at $35.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average is $29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68. HollyFrontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. Equities analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

HFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

